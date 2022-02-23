WebXtra: East Texas couples pick ‘Two’s-day’ for unique wedding day
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today’s palindrome date of 2-22-22, Twos-day, inspired more than a dozen East Texas couples to get married and lock in a unique anniversary date.
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Quincy Beavers reported that “he has had a full schedule with 16 weddings today.”
To put that into perspective, Beavers said he only had 14 weddings on Valentine’s Day.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.