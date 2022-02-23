Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman indicted in death of unrestrained child in vehicle

Guadalupe Bahena
Guadalupe Bahena(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Van Zandt County grand jury has indicted a Tyler woman following a 2021 wreck in which a four-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle.

Guadalupe Brito Bahena is charged with second-degree manslaughter. She was indicted in May 2021 and arrested on Feb. 10.

According to a DPS report, Bahena was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe east on I-20 near Van when she drove off the highway and overturned several times. Bahena, another passenger and the child, Hector Brito Hernandez, where ejected.

According to the text of the indictment, Hector was not properly secured in his child safety seat and his seat was also not secured.

Bahena is scheduled for a court appearance on March 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

