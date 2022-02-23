Tyler man gets 50 years in death of child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his part in a child’s death and accepted a 50-year prison sentence.

Manuel Williams, 40, appeared in Judge Jack Skeen’s court on Wednesday, according to online judicial records. He pleaded guilty to first-degree injury to a child.

Originally charged with capital murder, the state announced in August they would pursue the death penalty against Williams.

Williams and Courtnie Williams, 31, were arrested in July 2020 after Tyler firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive child. The child, later identified as their daughter, was pronounced dead after being taken to UT Health East Texas that same night. Both Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams were ultimately charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

According to previous reporting, Tyler police officers at the hospital noted that the girl had numerous injuries all over her body. The injuries appeared to be in various stages of healing, indicating a history of abuse. Her body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Courtnie Williams stated that she witnessed Manuel Williams both punch the child as well as use a belt to hit her. Manuel said that he has seen Courtnie slap the child across the face.

