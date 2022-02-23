Tyler Legacy High hosts ‘A Celebration of Black Excellence’ for community Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All month long celebrations of Black history have been taking place across East Texas.

Tonight, at Tyler Legacy High School the theater was filled with joy and education as students showcased their talents for the community. This is the fourth year Tyler Legacy has hosted its Black History Program: A Celebration of Black Excellence. Rev. Orenthia Mason was invited to speak and motivate guests.

“They are not the future but the present. I would love to instill in them a greater desire to step up to the plate and use those gifts and graces that they have been blessed with,” she said.

Student performers Jerard Mosley and Jeran say opportunities like this are important to them.

“I say that this is very important because a lot of people don’t know about black history. You hear all the time in the textbooks and they just think, that’s something that happened back in the day, when it still happens in this century,” Jaren said.

“It’s a great chance to show awareness for the minorities here in Tyler and all over the world, honestly. And I think while we have this opportunity we might as well take advantage of it,” said Mosley.

Alumni even got to come home for the event. Jessilyn Taylor graduated in 2007. Tonight she came back to sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

“We know that we still have work to do and so being able to be here and see all of the progress that we’re having, it’s amazing. So being able to sing that song, it just fills me with so much hope, pride and joy,” Taylor said.

Following the performances guests were invited to try an African American food showcase organized by Tyler ISD culinary students.

Organizer and African American Studies teacher Chandra Hayter says, “I think it’s important as an educational experience. I think it’s important for our students to remember that we do have a pretty diverse student demographic, and just for them to be able to showcase what they know and what they can do, I think it’s positive for the school and the community to see.”

