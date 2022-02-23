Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT treating East Texas roads for winter weather

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT is treating East Texas roads as winter weather moves through East Texas.

They are focusing areas they have deemed trouble spots, particularly Interstate 20 as well as bridges and overpasses.

A brine solution is being used, which lowers the freezing point of any winter precipitation that falls. If the roads do have freezing issues, they will use deicer or sand.

“We always try to stay prepared, we keep our equipment up to date, we keep it regulated, we keep it ready to go, you know we had calls yesterday to talk about kind of what we were going to be doing, and so you know we are always prepared, we are always working with the National Weather Service, we get alerts from them to try and be prepared the best we can,” said Jeff Williford, Public Information Officer with TxDOT Tyler.

Williford urges people to go slower on roadways.

“If you do get out, please reduce your speed, watch how fast you’re going. If you think you’re going slow enough, even reduce that speed,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

