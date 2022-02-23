Trial for former Harrison County deputy accused of mistreating prisoner gets underway

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - 10:45 a.m. - The defense has Roop confirm the house was in disarray when they arrived.

Roop says he thought he might have to deescalate violence at the scene. Roop says he heard Collins being combative in the patrol car. He said Collins, based on his experience that night so far, was not being compliant. Roop said a 62 year old man kicking you could be dangerous. Age is not a factor, Roop said.

He says he did not have access to the body cam footage in order to edit or alter it.

The state questions Roop again. Roop says a prudent officer would not hit a man eight times in the head.

Defense asks if Dotson is upset or agitated at any point. Roop says he did not appear to be so. Roop says he can’t speak to whether or not Dotson was provoked.

The state asks if Dotson was upset. Roop says there was no indication he was upset or that anything was wrong.

10:28 a.m. - Roop says he turned his body cam on at the jail out of habit.

Footage of Roop getting Collins out of the car is shown. Collins complains he’s having trouble getting out. Roop is seen pulling Collins out of the car and Dotson almost immediately begins punching Collins. Roop’s body cam then becomes obstructed. Roop walks away and turns off the body cam.

Dash cam footage from Roop’s vehicle shows a restraint chair being wheeled out. Roop says he is unaware of any exchange between Collins and Dotson as Dotson drive him to the jail.

Dash cam footage more clearly shows Collins being restrained by others as Dotson punches Collins. Collins is not strapped to the chair yet as he is being punched by Dotson.

Roop confirmed to the state they pulled Collins out of the car and said Collins “passively resisted.”

10:03 a.m. - The state calls Ryan Roop.

Roop is a military contractor, but is a former deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He confirms he was on patrol the day of the incident.

Roop’s body cam footage is shown from the initial call incident.

Previously unseen footage shows Collins complaining about deputies being in the house. He puts on his shoes because he anticipated being taken to jail.

Roop’s body cam shows Collins was sitting at his kitchen bar and called the deputies chicken. Dotson then is seen handcuffing Collins unprovoked.

Someone on footage, and it is uncertain if it is Roop, is heard saying that with the door left open and back glass door busted open that makes the house a public space and means he can be arrested for public intoxication.

Roop said he did not determine if there was any family violence that occurred at the scene as he did not interview any of the family.

Roop confirms he said on video that “(Collins’) mouth is why he is going to jail.”

Roop says Collins was being uncooperative and “volatile”.

The trial for a former Henderson County deputy sheriff, accused of mistreating a prisoner, is underway.

According to judicial records, Charles Corbit Dotson faces charges of Official Oppression, Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant, and Tampering with Evidence for the November 22, 2018 incident. In that incident, it is alleged that Dotson, acting under the color of his employment as a Harrison County Deputy Sheriff, unlawfully mistreated the prisoner by hitting him in the face and on his head.

The state started by calling Vences Cruz. He was a patrol deputy when the incident happened. On November 22, 2018, Cruz was on duty and at work at midnight. He went to a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. and pulls into a driveway where he says he saw a white female next to vehicle.

The state showed bodycam footage from Cruz that night. A woman made the 911 call and said Charles Collins was drunk. Footage shows the kitchen was a mess. Collins said he was “pissed” but “put my hands on nobody.” “Nobody was here when I done this.”

The footage shows Collins arguing with deputies. Deputies say they can arrest him for being drunk in his own house for being a danger to himself. Cruz tries to talk to Collins about his problems.

Deputies go talk to Collins’ wife. She said she came home and found the kitchen in disarray. She said no assault occurred.

Deputies arrest Collins for disorderly conduct. Cruz said it was a shame because “he’s a good guy.”

Cruz said it appeared Collins was impaired but confirmed there was no assault or family violence. He said Collins did not resist arrest.

The defense questions Cruz. Cruz said he asked Dotson that Collins was going to be charged with disorderly conduct. Dotson was who cuffed Collins and placed him in the patrol car. The defense asks if Dotson told Collins he could be arrested for public intoxication Cruz says he doesn’t recall.

Cruz said at the time he was not aware of any policy that required when to turn a body cam on or off.

Cruz said he turned his cam on at Harrison County jail because he was coming into contact with someone.

The state questions Cruz again. Footage shows Dotson and others pulling Collins out of the patrol car. A struggle is seen before Dotson is shown punching Collins multiple times. Cruz said Dotson did not have a body cam on and he was not aware of what happened in the patrol car between Collins and Dotson. He said he couldn’t see if Collins had a chance to get out of the car before being pulled out by deputies.

The state shows Cruz a document which says the law establishes that someone can only be arrested for disorderly conduct in a public place, and his house was not a public place.

Cruz said he turned body cam off after he walked away because Collins had been secured.

RELATED: Former Harrison County Deputy Sheriff indicted, arrested for official oppression

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.