Texas A&M study finds women, older adults with college degrees more likely to feel pandemic isolation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M did a study with their colleagues at the University of Houston that found women and older adults with college degrees were more likely to feel isolated during the pandemic.

The study focused on more vulnerable populations, including adults over the age of 55, African Americans, and Hispanics.

Marica Ory is a regents and distinguished professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health and one of the study’s authors.

“People have looked at older adults in terms of their risk for COVID, but not necessarily as much on the impact on people’s lives, and what factors are associated with both social isolation and loneliness,” Ory said. “Older adults in particular were told to stay home, so they scored higher on the social isolation scales.”

A survey was completed by 575 people, all over the age 55, living in the Houston area between November 2020 and January 2021. Roughly half the respondents identified as African American, while close to 40% said they were Hispanic.

“If we’re talking about minority populations, that’s things like churches and faith-based organizations. It’s things like community centers and senior centers,” Ory said. “Seniors were not doing either during the height of the pandemic.”

Survey questions asked about feelings of isolation or loneliness and demographic factors like education, social needs, and medical conditions. The data was analyzed to find which factors might affect those feelings most. Ory says they found both some commonalities and some differences.

“Females in general said that they were more socially isolated, which is interesting because usually you’d think of females as the most socially connected, and I think it’s because a lot of older women live alone,” Ory said. “Those people that adhere to the best of our public health guidelines about staying socially distant from their families and friends, they lost that connectivity.”

Older adults with college degrees also scored high on the study’s social isolation scales. Ory says it’s an unusual outcome because the higher education one has tends to mean that person will be better off.

“Almost always, the better educated you are, the more protected you are. But it may be that these were people who were used to seeing people at work, so people with college degrees are more likely to be employed in the workforce,” Ory said. “These are the people who had the opportunity and availability to stay at home, so all the sudden their social networks are disrupted. If you were not working outside of the house or didn’t have the ability to work remotely, then you’re still having some social connectivity.”

Researchers say their big takeaway from this study was that there can’t be a one-size-fits-all solution when responding to widespread events like pandemics.

”You can’t expect a chronic condition, a pandemic, to impact everybody the same. You have to look at the previous life circumstances, lived experiences to understand the impacts,” Ory said. “You have to understand what kinds of people are being affected, and then tailor the interventions.”

