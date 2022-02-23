Regional tournaments set for girls basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Regional tournaments are set for the girls basketball playoffs. Winners of the tournaments will be heading to San Antonio next week.

4A Region II - Texas A&M Commerce

Brownsboro vs Sanger, 8 p.m.

Winner advances to Regional Final on Saturday at TAMU Commerce against Dallas Lincoln/ Paris winner at 3 p.m.

3A Region II - Prosper ISD

Mount Vernon vs Edgewood, 6 p.m.

Winnsboro vs Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Winners move on to the Regional Final Saturday at Prospes ISD at 1 p.m.

3A Region III - Waco Midway High School

Malakoff vs Central Heights

Winner move on to the Regional Final Saturday at Waco Midway HS against Fairfield/Hitchcock at 1 p.m.

2A Region III - Athens H.S.

Martin’s Mill vs Tenaha, 6 p.m.

La Poynor vs Douglass, 8 p.m.

Winners advance to the Regional Final Saturday at Athens High School, 1 p.m.

1A Region IV - Del Valle H.S.

Neches vs McMullen County, 6 p.m.

Zavalla vs Fayeteville, 8 p.m.

Winners advance to the Regional Final Saturday at Del Valle High School, 12 p.m. on Saturday

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.