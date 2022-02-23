KRBA radio building’s fate unsure with city’s announcement to acquire Thrash Building

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council decided in December to begin steps necessary to either purchase or take by eminent domain the property that is commonly known as Cotton Square or the Thrash building.

One of the buildings in that area is that of KRBA, the Lufkin radio station that has been operating since the 1950s. Stephen Yates, the owner and general manager of Yates Media, said he has discussed several opportunities with the city.

“We discussed several of plans, one being that they could leave the radio station and just demolish everything else. Possibly one of the main options we looked into is leaving the radio station here with the historical marker,” Yates said.

Yates said he was surprised to know their building might be impacted by the city’s initial plans.

“My first reaction was, of course, surprised and welcome. I’m all for progress, and we don’t want to stand in the way of progress. It is much needed parking downtown. However, after thinking about it, it was somewhat sad. But things have been discussed since then and it may be necessary, but it also may not be,” Yates said.

Mayor Hicks said that the moving costs for the radio station ended up being really expensive. He said they plan to readdress the issue and consider building a smaller parking lot, which would leave the radio station in its current spot.

