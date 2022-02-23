Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the NW sections of East Texas (Kaufman, Hunt, Rains, Hopkins, and Delta counties), will go into effect starting at 6 AM Wednesday morning and continue through 6 PM on Thursday. Franklin and Wood Counties will start at 6 AM Wed and expire at Noon on Thu. As we have mentioned over the past several days, there will be a chance for sleet and even some freezing rain over the NW sections of East Texas on Wednesday and Thursday. This area remains generally along and west of a line from Athens to Mt. Pleasant. Ice accumulations of .10″-.20″ will be possible over far NW sections and less than .10″ in the Wood/Franklin county areas. Driving conditions may be slick in the advisory areas, especially during the mornings and evening/overnight hours, especially on bridges and overpasses, which will freeze first. We will continue to update as often as needed. Rain is expected through the day on Wednesday and Thursday with very chilly temperatures likely. Temps in the 40s on Wednesday, dropping into the upper 30s during the day. Lows in the middle to upper 30s on Thursday, warming into the lower 40s...so very cool days. No rain is expected on Friday, but the morning will be cold and the afternoon, quite cool. More rain enters the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but this is expected to remain liquid. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Monday and Tuesday with no rain forecast at this time.

