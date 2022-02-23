Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple flights to East Texas canceled amidst weather conditions

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to East Texas airports have been canceled amidst inclement weather conditions.

According to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport flight status page, AA flights 4159, 3523, and 3620 have been canceled.

DFW airports flight status page shows AA flight 3982 to East Texas Regional Airport has also been canceled.

To check a flight status for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, click here. To check flight statuses from DFW International Airport, click here.

