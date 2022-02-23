East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy this morning with a wide range of temperatures north to south. Those areas that are in the 40s and 50s will drop into the 30s through the day and temperatures look to stay in the 30s through the afternoon. Expect overcast skies and light drizzle off and on. The chance for some moderate to heavy rainfall increases tonight into tomorrow morning. A few of the northern and northwestern counties of East Texas could see some sleet and freezing rain mixed in with the cold rain tonight into tomorrow morning. Accumulations look minimal, but be extra careful on bridges and overpasses for the Thursday morning commute. A cold rain is likely off and on Thursday, coming to an end Thursday evening. Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with another chance for rain on Saturday.

