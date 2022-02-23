Longview pedestrian killed in one-vehicle wreck
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a wreck which claimed the life of a pedestrian.
According to police, someone was driving a pickup northbound at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street when they struck a pedestrian standing in the road.
The pedestrian was taken to a Longview hospital and later died. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
Police continue to investigate the wreck. Anyone with information is urged to call 903-237-1188.
