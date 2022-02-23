Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview pedestrian killed in one-vehicle wreck

(Source: KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a wreck which claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to police, someone was driving a pickup northbound at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street when they struck a pedestrian standing in the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a Longview hospital and later died. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the wreck. Anyone with information is urged to call 903-237-1188.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
Multiple flights to East Texas canceled amidst weather conditions
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
'Do it for you' Gov. Abbott urges citizens to vote at Marshall campaign stop
'Do it for you' Gov. Abbott urges citizens to vote at Marshall campaign stop