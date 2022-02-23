Kilgore High School class shows students the basics of law enforcement

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A class at Kilgore High School is exposing students to the basics of law enforcement.

Principles for Life Teacher Sherri Hunter brings her over 20 years of experience both as a patrol officer and working in jails for various agencies to the table in teaching the course.

“Its a basic overview of law enforcement, it helps debunk the myths that the students hear or see on TV and social media and actually teach them the basics of law enforcement that they will encounter when they possibly get pulled over on a traffic stop or anytime they are talking to law enforcement,” Hunter said.

She said she is happy to see the excitement students receive when taking the class.

“Their excited to not only just learn more about it and understand it from a personal aspect but they also enjoy having the speakers come in and teach them about different aspects of the real job that they do,” she said.

Sophomore Klisa Anderson said she was interested in taking the course because of her aunt, who used to work in law enforcement.

“Before I took this course, I barely knew anything about our amendments and then we had to do a few things with that and you get to see the inside of some of the cases and how they work them, different police forces and how different cities establish different things when it comes to law,” Anderson said.

She said she enjoys the fact that she can get real-life stories from her teacher about her experiences in the field and she foresees herself taking more law enforcement classes in the future.

“I will because I am kind of thinking of going into law now because of this course, you get to experience those things and it kind of opens your brain to a lot of weird things which is actually really cool,” Anderson said.

Along with hands-on experiences, Hunter also brings in guest speakers for the class.

“She has a whole list of people she wanted to bring in and all good speakers, they bring in stuff that we didn’t even know about, its like life lessons, learning about it,” said junior Isaiah Ross.

“I think this gives them a good basic background so that if they are possibly interested in it, it gives them a foundation to further their education in it so I do think it is a great avenue for them to look at,” Hunter said.

