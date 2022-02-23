Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott to visit Marshall during campaign event on Wednesday

Abbott making “Get Out The Vote” stops
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a previous "Get Out The Vote" event in Odessa, Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a previous "Get Out The Vote" event in Odessa, Texas.(Jacob Ford | Jacob Ford)
By Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit East Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 23 as part of a “Get Out The Vote” campaign event.

Abbott will make remarks in the main dining room of the Cajun Tex restaurant in Marshall beginning at 11:30 a.m. The restaurant is located at 104 West Grand Avenue.

The Republican governor will then travel to Houston for an afternoon event.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium
Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.

Latest News

George P Bush
Texas AG candidate George P. Bush expresses confidence in odds of runoff with Paxton
Tree Planting Project
Tree Planting Project
Infant CPR
AHA Donates Infant CPR Kits
District 5 Candidates
District 5 Candidates
George P. Bush speaks to supporters in Tyler.
Texas AG candidate George P. Bush expresses confidence in odds of runoff with Paxton