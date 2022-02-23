Gov. Abbott to visit Marshall during campaign event on Wednesday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit East Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 23 as part of a “Get Out The Vote” campaign event.

Abbott will make remarks in the main dining room of the Cajun Tex restaurant in Marshall beginning at 11:30 a.m. The restaurant is located at 104 West Grand Avenue.

The Republican governor will then travel to Houston for an afternoon event.

