Fire breaks out at Smith County home

CR 45 fire
CR 45 fire((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to a home that caught fire west of Tyler Wednesday.

The fire happened at a home in the 14500 block of CR 45 at around 10:45 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Malone with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Our reporter at the scene said fire damage can be seen to the roof and front area of the home.

Malone said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

