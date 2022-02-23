Multimedia storytelling highlights contributions of Black farmers, ranchers in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The stories of Black ranchers and farmers are being told in a new way.

Myriah Towner, a multimedia storyteller, is the founder of a nonprofit called Black Farmer’s Story. Towner says their purpose is preserving the history, legacy, and agricultural knowledge of black farmers through story telling.

Winford Bowie is among the ranchers and farmers featured in the documentary

“The land that my granddaddy had was land that he purchased when he was in slavery, he came out of slavery in 1892…he came to Texas and he bought over a hundred acres of land and he paid cash for it”

The land has been in Bowie’s family for 130 years. Bowie has been working it for 65 years now.

“I grow hay. I’m a hay producer,” Bowie said.

Johnnie Patton owns 150 acres and previously acquired land with her husband

“We acquired his mother’s part, then we bought the adjoining farm, too, so that’s why we have these numbers that I don’t like to talk about much until tax time,” Patton said.

After all the efforts to maintain and acquire land, landowners closed the event with discussions on the importance of keeping land within the family for future generations to come.

“I’m instilling in them to keep it like my granddaddy, like my daddy, like my granddaddy instilled it in me to keep the land keep it in the family..that’s what it’s all about. You’re always going to need a place to live and you’re going to need food to eat,” said Bowie

