LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office notified family members that remains in a vehicle found in December were that of Rosemary Rodriguez, missing since 2019.

Daughters Lita Walker and Frances Rodriguez, and mother Francisca Messer talked with KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum about the discovery of Rosemary Rodriguez.

