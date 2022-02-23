Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Gregg Lazarine (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
Gary man arrested in connection with Nacogdoches County shotgun assault