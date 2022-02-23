Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County Jail removed from non-compliant list

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The state commission on jail standards has removed Cass County from its list of non-compliant jails.

The jail was added to the list following a December inspection.

According to the report, documentation failed to provide to show that inmates are allowed one hour of supervised recreation at least three days per week.

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

