American Heart Association donates infant CPR kits to UT Health Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - February marks American Heart Month, a time when people can focus on their cardiovascular health, and educate themselves on their loved ones heart health.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is bridging the gaps in parent education by donating 50 Infant CPR Anytime™ kits to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UT Health Tyler.

“We want our parents to be prepared for ‘in case,’” NICU clinical educator Jamie Morrison said.

The hospital recently opened a new NICU in partnership with Millennium Neonatology. The kits will go to NICU patients first.

“A baby born early that could have a higher risk of heart problems or lung problems, if they encounter something at home the parents hopefully are ready and they’re trained,” CEO Millennium Neonatology Dr. Snehal Doshi said.

Infant CPR Anytime™ kits are for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies and anyone else who wants to learn infant CPR and basic first aid but does not need a course completion card to meet a job requirement.

The parents will learn the kit before being discharged. “So that the parents feel comfortable, and then once they get home, the parents can feel comfortable teaching other caregivers,” Morrison said.

The kits contain everything needed to learn the life-saving skills of infant CPR and infant choking relief in about 20 minutes at home.

“Being able to practices these physical compressions is what is most important because parents are scared. How deep do I push? How fast do I push? And the supplemental teaching is what’s going to teach them this, but the physical practice is what is going to engrave in their head,” Morrison said.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), preterm infants, or infants born before 37 weeks, have more than twice as many cardiovascular malformations than infants born at full term and many times placed in the hospital’s NICU. These babies often have conditions that increase the risk of cardiorespiratory arrest after discharge as well.

AHA’s first donation to UT Tyler of 50 kits, is the start of a yearly donation. The goal is to donate 1,000 kits per year.

