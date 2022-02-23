Alto hires former assistant as new head football coach/AD

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Alto hired Brock Grigsby Tuesday night as the new head football coach and athletic director during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Grigsby was an assistant coach at Center for the past year. Grigsby was an assistant at Alto under former Alto coach Ricky Meeks.

The hire comes just weeks after Lance Gamble stepped down from the position.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.