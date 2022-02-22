Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County sees low turnout of early voters

Early voting
Early voting
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Now a week out from election day, election officials now have a good grasp on early voter turnout numbers, and they are lower than what is typically expected.

“The early voting turnout is kind of low,” said Terri Jordan, Angelina County Elections Administrator. “We only have six percent turnout of the population and we are open at the four locations. And this week we will be seven to seven at our main location. In our substations we are eight to five except Thursday we will be open seven to seven.”

The substations are located at Diboll City Hall, Huntington Civic Center, and Zavalla First Baptist Church. Voting locations were a point of emphasis this year after several changes to the main locations for voting. Jordan said some people have come to the courthouse annex wanting to know where to go for the Lufkin area.

“We were doing early voting at the city of Lufkin Parks and Recreation and that has been changed to the Pitser Garrison Civic Center,” said Jordan, “Then we had a change in Huntington, we are now at the Huntington Civic Center instead of the Huntington First Baptist Church.”

Despite the down numbers overall, the Angelina County elections administration said they had as many people vote today as the busiest day of last week. The number had reached over 400 voters as of midday in Lufkin, and the turnout was higher in Huntington as well. Administrators hope residents will exercise their right to vote on election day or during the remainder of the early voting period which ends on Friday.

“I just figured the turnout would be…especially with even our state races, we have a lot of contested races like governor but we are just not having the turnout like you would expect.”

