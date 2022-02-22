Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-30 this morning.  The warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning with falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front.  A few showers are possible along the cold front, especially in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by afternoon and then the 40s overnight.  As cold air continues to push into the region, temperatures will continue to fall during the day tomorrow and be in the 30s by tomorrow afternoon.  Light to moderate rain will be off and on during the day tomorrow and could mix with some sleet in northern counties by afternoon and evening.  The light wintry mix will continue into Thursday as another cold front arrives.  Accumulations look limited, but some slick spots could be possible Friday morning as we drop below freezing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-22-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-22-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-22-22
Showers possible after midnight tonight. Cold Front Tue Night. Much Colder, more rain and some...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Showers possible after midnight tonight. Cold Front Tue Night. Much Colder, more rain and some...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips