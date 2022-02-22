TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on Old Jacksonville in Tyler causing lane shutdowns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is very congested after a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler Tuesday afternoon.

From Tyler Police Department:

The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major accident in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Hwy . Both northbound and southbound traffic on Old Jacksonville will be reduced to one lane of travel between Rice Road and Grande Boulevard for approximately two hours.

This is still an active scene, Police are in the roadway directing traffic, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

