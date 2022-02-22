Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

Authorities say a skydiving instructor has died after his parachute failed to open during a...
Authorities say a skydiving instructor has died after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a skydiving instructor has died after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area.

Skydive Houston says a student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday after the jump in Waller, about 40 miles northwest of Houston.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital where the instructor later died.

Skydive Houston says jump operations have been suspended pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

Latest News

26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting
Michael Burger, 20
Police arrest San Antonio man in fatal shooting of parents
George P. Bush speaks to supporters in Tyler.
Texas AG candidate George P. Bush visits Tyler on ‘Texas First Tour’
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today