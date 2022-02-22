Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas AG candidate George P. Bush visits Tyler on ‘Texas First Tour’

Bush tells voters he’s headed into a runoff with incumbent Ken Paxton
George P. Bush speaks to supporters in Tyler.
George P. Bush speaks to supporters in Tyler.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for attorney general, visited East Texas Tuesday morning as part of his “Texas First Tour.”

The Republican candidate spoke to supporters at The Foundry Coffee House in downtown Tyler, where he was introduced by former State Rep. Dan Flynn and Van Zandt County Pct. 4 Constable Pat Jordan.

Bush told supporters, “Ladies and gentleman, we’re headed into a runoff with Ken Paxton.” His statement comes after recent polls indicate Paxton does not have the support needed to avoid a runoff election.

A recently released poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Paxton is below the 50-percent plus one that he’d need to avoid a May runoff.

The UT Tyler/DMN poll was conducted Feb. 8 - Feb. 15, 2022.
The UT Tyler/DMN poll was conducted Feb. 8 - Feb. 15, 2022.(KLTV)

“The only way that Ken Paxton has the potential right now to get more than 51-percent, if our sample looks like the rest of the state, is if there’s very low turnout and he was able to get two out of every four or five undecided voters to support him,” said Dr. Mark Owens, political science professor at UT Tyler.

