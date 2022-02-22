Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spring Hill High School head football coach steps down

By Caleb Beames and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Weston Griffis has stepped down from the head football coach and athletic director positions at Spring Hill High School.

Griffis took over in 2020 after Jonny Louvier left for the head coaching job at Gladewater. Griffis’ teams went 9-12 in two seasons and made the playoffs in 2020.

According to Griffis, he will be the new offensive line coach at Gilmer.

