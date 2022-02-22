Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelbyville ISD student arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

(WJHG)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A juvenile has been arrested and handed over to the Juvenile Probation Office on Monday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at about 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received reports of a threat against Shelbyville ISD. The threat included wording that a school would be “shot up.”

Sheriff’s office investigators began looking into the allegation. They coordinated with the FBI and the Shelbyville ISD Police Department, and were able to locate the suspect by 5:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is a student within the district and the case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Office.

The sheriff thanked the public for bringing the threat to the attention of law enforcement so it could be handled effectively.

