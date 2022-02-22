New spin studio owner bringing ‘party on a bike’ to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas couple is opening the first dedicated spin studio in Tyler.

Cyclebar is Elizabeth Greenland’s first business venture offering 46 stationary bikes plus one for the trainer or “cycle star” who leads the class.

Greenland said she experienced and became addicted to spin classes in Utah, and noticed Tyler had no spin-boutiques. She is filling that void with her own spin boutique with low-impact high-intensity classes she calls a “party on a bike.”

Each class takes place in a “cycle theatre” that typically lasts 45 minutes but a shorter 30-minute class will be offered for lunchtime.

Greenland said it’s not necessary to bring anything for a class, Schwinn bikes designed for Cyclebar require special shoes but they are provided by the studio, or you can purchase your own. To track your progress, there’s software recording each rider’s statistics that are emailed along with the playlist from the class.

As of today, before the doors have opened, Cyclebar has 102 members. She said the main demographic participating in spin classes is women ages 27-58.

Greenland said the pandemic has caused some bumps in construction for getting the doors open at 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy, but she said construction will resume in a couple of weeks and Cyclebar will open in the spring.

A variety of membership packages are offered with month-to-month, drop-in, or 10 classes to be used in 90-days. Greenland said she is offering a “pre-open” monthly unlimited rate of $119.

