Mother of murder victim speaks out as killer still on the run weeks after sentencing

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Matthew Edgar, convicted murderer, is still on the run.

He was convicted in October of 2020 and sentenced for killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, 19, despite not showing up for his third court appearance back on Jan. 27. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching for him ever since.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the mother of the victim, Darci Bass. She’s understandably upset that Edgar is still not behind bars.

“This is a dangerous person, the most dangerous person in our area and they don’t have a lot of people to look over. They should have done a better job of looking after this one,” said Bass.

On the third day of Edgar’s trial, a jury sentenced him to 99 years in prison. He has been on the run now for nearly a month.

“Never in a million years would I think that it would end up like this, that someone would commit this heinous crime and be able to walk off,” Bass said.

Now almost a month later, Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Investigator J.P. Macdonough says they have been following leads that left them empty-handed. The sheriff says his deputies are following four new leads.

Bass said she only wants justice for her daughter.

“I thought I would get a little bit of relief. Then in the first day I did, I got a little bit of relief, I thought, ‘OMG they’re doing this,’ then it just went south.

Bass says her next step is to put up flyers around the county to serve as a reminder that Edgar is still out there.

“He can’t run from God and I believe in him. He will make sure justice will be served, if not in this lifetime then in the next. I just ask people if they see him, report it to the police,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.