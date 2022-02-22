Mayor opens annual essay competition for Longview students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Mayor Andy Mack is looking for students who might need some help with tuition.

He’s asking for essays from seniors in the three Longview school districts and Hallsville. He and Longview City Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara have donated their stipends to fund the 2,000-dollar scholarships.

The program began in 2015 when Mack was elected. Mack and Ishihara pick the winners.

Mack says the essays are very interesting.

“It gives me an insight to see what these young people are thinking; where their minds are and what their thought processes are is fascinating. It’s the most fun thing I do all year. I look forward to April because I know I’m going to be reading a bunch of scholarship applications. It’s one page; quick short, simple,” Mack said. The mayor said this year’s topic is “what do you think it will take for you to be successful in today’s world.”

