Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mayor opens annual essay competition for Longview students

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Mayor Andy Mack is looking for students who might need some help with tuition.

He’s asking for essays from seniors in the three Longview school districts and Hallsville. He and Longview City Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara have donated their stipends to fund the 2,000-dollar scholarships.

The program began in 2015 when Mack was elected. Mack and Ishihara pick the winners.

Mack says the essays are very interesting.

“It gives me an insight to see what these young people are thinking; where their minds are and what their thought processes are is fascinating. It’s the most fun thing I do all year. I look forward to April because I know I’m going to be reading a bunch of scholarship applications. It’s one page; quick short, simple,” Mack said. The mayor said this year’s topic is “what do you think it will take for you to be successful in today’s world.”

To find out more click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium
Dalton Cubine (Source: Gun Barrel City Police Department Facebook page)
Gun Barrel City police arrest man who allegedly shot at house, broke into homes
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Latest News

Mayor opens annual essay competition for Longview students
Mayor opens annual essay competition for Longview students
Rep. Matt Schaefer and challenger Charles Turner
Rep. Schaefer faces Republican challenger Turner in TX House District 6 race
entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins
Nacogdoches entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest
UT Tyler Poll
UT Tyler/DMN poll: Runoff likely in Texas AG race, Gohmert polling better in ETX than across state