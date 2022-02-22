Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home

After hostage negotiators got involved, the suspect released the child and surrendered
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson(Diboll Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll Police Department arrested a man Tuesday after they say he assaulted a woman and briefly took a child hostage in their home.

Diboll officers were called to a family disturbance in the 100 block of Dale. Police say when they arrived they found a man, identified as Kylynn Fredrico Johnson, had assaulted his child’s mother. When officers arrived, they say he took the child into the bathroom and would not come out.

Since officers did not know the suspect’s intentions or what weapons might be involved, they said, so they worked make verbal contact with the man and keep him calm.

After a short while, hostage negotiators from the Lufkin Police Department came to assist. About an hour later, the negotiators were able to talk the suspect into releasing the child, then surrendering.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with assault family violence-strangulation, a third Degree Felony.

