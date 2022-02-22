Incumbent Hefner faces challenger Collier in TX House District 5 race

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - State Representative Cole Hefner is running for reelection for the Texas House District 5 seat. He laid out what big things was done in the last legislative session.

“We made big gains in the life issue, we tripled border security funding, we’re putting more boots on the ground down there, building barriers and walls,” Hefner said. “Second Amendment freedoms, you know we expanded that greatly with our House Bill 1927 to give us constitutional carry, property taxes we did a little bit, that is something that we really need to be looking at aggressively.”

While he said he hopes to continue pushing for more gains in those areas, Hefner faces a challenge from Dewey Collier. Collier is also running on a conservative platform and questioned one of Hefner’s votes during the last legislative session.

“He voted on an amendment that Slaton placed that you had to vote on an abortion bill prior to naming roads and bridges, Cole Hefner along with 30 other Republicans voted against that, I think life of the unborn is more important than concrete,” he said.

Collier said he decided to run for state government over the federal government because he feels Texas leads the way for the rest of the nation.

“I believe Texas leads the way and the way Texas goes so goes the country, so I think its very important to fix our house and then the rest of the house will fall in place,” Collier said.

Hefner said his history in state government proves his conservative credentials.

“The bills that we have authored, co-authored, joint authored, and worked on prove that we have a record, that we’re not just going to tweet about it, we’re not just going to Facebook about what we’re going to do, we’ve actually been doing it,” Hefner said.

