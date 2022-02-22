Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re been considering purchasing a vehicle in recent months, you probably noticed that inventory is low on some car lots.

Aaron Smith, owner of Motorphilia, joined Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to discuss how the East Texas car market looks compared to other areas. He discussed how just one supply shortage can lead to delays or even plant shutdowns.

He also shared a few things to look out for if you’re planning to buy in the current market.

