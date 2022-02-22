Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas school district explains federal nutrition standards for coming school years

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced earlier this month updates to the school nutrition standards that give schools a path forward as they build back from the pandemic.

The changes are a gradual return to nutrition standards established in 2012.

“Things have halted it, we changed presidents and it halted it, then the pandemic and it halts it,” Tyler ISD Food Service Director Victor Olivares said.

According to USDA, the new final rule – Child Nutrition Programs: Transitional Standards for Milk, Whole Grains, and Sodium – establishes the following requirements beginning SY 2022-2023:

  • Milk: Schools and child care providers serving participants ages six and older may offer flavored low-fat (1%) milk in addition to nonfat flavored milk and nonfat or low-fat unflavored milk;
  • Whole Grains: At least 80% of the grains served in school lunch and breakfast each week must be whole grain-rich; and
  • Sodium: The weekly sodium limit for school lunch and breakfast will remain at the current level in SY 2022-2023. For school lunch only, there will be a 10% decrease in the limit in SY 2023-2024. This aligns with the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s recently released guidance that establishes voluntary sodium reduction targets for processed, packaged, and prepared foods in the U.S.

All other nutrition standards, including fruit and vegetable requirements, will remain the same as the 2012 standards.

Olivares said Tyler ISD is already meeting the federal standards set forth because the district started this program in 2012, when 100% of the grains needed to be whole-grain. Throughout the pandemic, 50% of the grains needed to be whole-grain. Now, the regulations call for somewhere between 2012 standards and pandemic standards, 80% of the grains served must be whole-grain.

“Some people say ‘Okay, maybe you went from 100 to 80, but the 20% is going to be other items. Maybe a roll, maybe a pasta, but all of our schools serve more than one option every day,’” Olivares said.

This comes as the district, and the nation, is facing supply shortages.

“I haven’t seen the supplies of the paper goods gotten any better, but the main thing is we have the food. It’s just what are we serving it on,” Olivares said.

For more information on the Building Back Better with School Meals program click here.

The USDA is taking comments on this program through March 24th before the final rule goes into effect July 1. To submit a comment click here.

