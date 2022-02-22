Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Jacksonville announces purchase of Cherokee Ranch Golf Club

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club clubhouse
Cherokee Ranch Golf Club clubhouse(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville has entered into a partnership to acquire the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

The partnership is in cooperation with the Jacksonville Economic Development Council (JEDCO) and Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc. The facility’s lease expiring this year and the property owner’s desire to sell led to the formation of the partnership. The club formally closed its doors February 22.

The property consists of a 190-acre, 18-hole public golf course, a 14,500-square foot clubhouse and pro shop all located on the east side of Jacksonville, all valued at $2.036 million. JEDCO contributed roughly $1 million to the purchase with the City of Jacksonville and Cherokee Ranch Golf contributing $250,000, respectively. The City of Jacksonville’s portion was funded via the Hotel Occupancy Tax.

Cherokee Ranch Golf will maintain operational control of the property. However, city officials have announced they plan to convert the clubhouse into a new civic center.

“As a lifelong citizen of Jacksonville, I am aware of the course’s legacy, but I am more optimistic about what it will become, than what it has been”, said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. “The City’s contribution was necessary to bring this deal to fruition and I am pleased with the Council’s resolve to bring back a place for us to gather.”

