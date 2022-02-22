Camacho Ali donates $1 million to Texas African American Museum

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “And all I can say is before I make my speech, I am actually going to donate $1 million to the Texas African-American Museum.”

That proclamation came Saturday night from Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, actor, humanitarian and former wife of the late, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, during a banquet for the Tyler museum.

“I jumped up I just shouted and thanked God for this blessing to the Texas African-American museum,” said Gloria Washington, executive director for the Texas African American Museum.

Ali spoke at a special gathering at the museum Sunday afternoon emphasizing unity.

“Most importantly, my target is the Texas African-American Museum. And what I’m here to express is the fact that we need to know our history. We do not have a future without it. We don’t live in the past, but we learn from the past,” she said. “That’s what I’m here to express to give people focus on their history. A lot of people don’t know their history and because of social media today they don’t read books anymore.”

Camacho Ali was married to Muhammad Ali from 1967 to 1977 and they had six children together.

Today’s athletes carry the mantle of social justice. However, when Muhammad Ali did so, it wasn’t very popular, resulting in him being stripped of his boxing title for refusing to fight in the Vietnam War. Years later, the United States Supreme Court overturned that decision.

“LeBron James is a Muhammad Ali at basketball. Kaepernick is a Muhammad Ali for standing up for strength. So, they are a part of each other because they were inspired by him, it’s just worded wrong,” she said. “Did he talk a lot around the house? Not with me and no, I did all the talking, I did all the talking in the house, so he be able to do a lot of talking outside the house.”

Today, Camacho Ali is full of energy and hopes to fulfill lives with kindness and education.

“Because this is the thing, I’ve always been an educator, when I see them, I always travel museums. All the country and I came to this one there’s another one that I like to view. Our history is very important to our children if we don’t know our history, we don’t know our future,” she said.

