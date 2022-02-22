Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

This is the second fire at that building within the past year
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the...
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2022.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned hotel building in Texarkana, Texas.

It’s at the Howard Johnson on Stateline Avenue.

Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.

And clouds of black smoke were visible from the highway nearby.

Firefighters deemed the building to be a total loss.

So now they’re containing the fire as it burns down the rest of the structure.

Meantime, authorities have shut down the highway north of Interstate 30.

This is the second fire at that hotel. Less than two years ago, another building on the property also caught fire.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.
Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

The study found women and older adults with college degrees were more likely to feel isolated...
Texas A&M study finds women, older adults with college degrees more likely to feel pandemic isolation
Cole Hefner and Dewey Collier
Incumbent Hefner faces challenger Collier in TX House District 5 race
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Keep Longview Beautiful Director Kim Casey about 19 trees being...
Longview park gets fresh crop of trees planted
American Heart Association donates infant CPR kits to UT Health Tyler.
American Heart Association donates infant CPR kits to UT Health Tyler
Soldiers in Christ dance team performs for audience Tuesday night.
Tyler Legacy High hosts ‘A Celebration of Black Excellence’ for community Tuesday night