Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned hotel building in Texarkana, Texas.

It’s at the Howard Johnson on Stateline Avenue.

Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.

And clouds of black smoke were visible from the highway nearby.

Firefighters deemed the building to be a total loss.

So now they’re containing the fire as it burns down the rest of the structure.

Meantime, authorities have shut down the highway north of Interstate 30.

This is the second fire at that hotel. Less than two years ago, another building on the property also caught fire.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

