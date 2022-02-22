Benefits of spaying your pet explained on World Spay Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People, joined East Texas Now to talk about World Spay Day.

Helms encourages pet parents to spay their animals, saying it benefits society and is good for your dog or cat’s health.

She explained tax dollars are spent on animal control, and the pet population can get out of control quickly. One female dog and her offspring, in a six-year span, can produce 67,000 puppies and one female cat in a seven-year span can produce 420,000 kittens according to Helms.

Helms also said spaying your pet can make the animal healthier and prolong their life, especially older males who like humans become more susceptible to cancer as they age.

Helms explained, “nobody wants to see these unwanted puppies and kittens have to come to shelters, so often have to be euthanized, and that’s just a tragedy that doesn’t have to happen.”

She offered contact information to get your pet spayed:

In Tyler, the Snippet Clinic is run by SPCA of East Texas 903-592-7705.

In Longview, Animal Protection League 903-753-7387.

In Crandall, Spay Neuter Network 972-724-3500 or 817-423-5500

