Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy confirms the remains found in a vehicle in December are those of a woman missing since 2019.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb said a cause of death for Rosemary Rodriguez is still under investigation.

Rodriguez went missing in October 2019 after she was seen leaving her boyfriend’s house in the Mount Pisgah area the previous day. Employees at a Kilgore Walmart alerted Rodriguez’s family after she didn’t show up for work. Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well.

Rodriguez’s car was found in late December off of Mount Pisgah Road.

