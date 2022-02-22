Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez

Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy confirms the remains found in a vehicle in December are those of a woman missing since 2019.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb said a cause of death for Rosemary Rodriguez is still under investigation.

Rodriguez went missing in October 2019 after she was seen leaving her boyfriend’s house in the Mount Pisgah area the previous day. Employees at a Kilgore Walmart alerted Rodriguez’s family after she didn’t show up for work. Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well.

Rodriguez’s car was found in late December off of Mount Pisgah Road.

Previous story: Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
A TV that caught fire is believed to be the origin point for a house fire in Longview on Monday.
TV appears to be cause of Longview house fire

Latest News

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club clubhouse
City of Jacksonville announces purchase of Cherokee Ranch Golf Club
George P. Bush speaks to supporters in Tyler.
Texas AG candidate George P. Bush visits Tyler on ‘Texas First Tour’
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today
The Food and Drug Administration says while it’s continuing to monitor new data, officials...
Additional COVID booster dose may be recommended in fall