Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TxDOT to hold meeting for proposed I-20 widening project in Harrison County

By Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT will be holding a virtual meeting with an in-person option to present improvements to the proposed I-20 widening project.

The virtual meeting will take place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22. An in-person meeting will happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hallsville Junior High School cafeteria.

The limits of the proposed project would extend from FM 450 to SH 43, in Harrison County.

TxDOT said the purpose of the proposed project is to reconstruct and widen I-20 from 2 lanes to three lanes in each direction to increase the capacity.  This will improve regional mobility and address pavement deficiencies on this major corridor. Proposed improvements along I-20 from FM 450 to SH 43 will include construction of one-way frontage roads, construction of new entrance and exit ramps from Galilee Rd to FM 968, and upgrades to grade separated interchanges.

The proposed project is anticipated to require approximately 57 acres of new right of way.

For more information, and for the link to the meeting when it goes live, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Dalton Cubine (Source: Gun Barrel City Police Department Facebook page)
Gun Barrel City police arrest man who allegedly shot at house, broke into homes
Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run

Latest News

Sugar, butter, and flour are three ingredients for a baker’s success.
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Pretty much all of us have been to a rodeo. But have you ever given much thought about what the...
It’s going to take right kind of dirt for Henderson County Fair Complex’s upcoming events
Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Grab the umbrella today