Three Houston men arrested for catalytic converter theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three suspects have been arrested after a catalytic converter was stolen, according to Bryan police.

Police say a patrol officer saw some suspicious activity in the 3800 block of Wellborn Road, between W Villa Maria Road and Old College Road, early Monday morning. One catalytic converter was found in the suspects’ possession. Police were able to find the victim and return the catalytic converter.

All three suspects are from Houston, according to police. Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, and Dearmondre House, 19, are charged with theft $2,500-$30,000, engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of unlawful use/possession of a criminal instrument.

