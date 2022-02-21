Texas AG candidate George P. Bush to visit Tyler on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George P. Bush, Texas land commissioner and candidate for attorney general, will visit Tyler on Tuesday, Feb. 22. as part of his “Texas First Tour.”

“George P. is set to visit every region of the Lone Star State to speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach,” stated a news release from the Bush campaign.

Bush will be at The Foundry Coffee House in downtown Tyler from 8 to 9 a.m.

