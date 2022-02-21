Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rep. Schaefer faces Republican challenger Turner in TX House District 6 race

Rep. Matt Schaefer and challenger Charles Turner
Rep. Matt Schaefer and challenger Charles Turner((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Representative Matt Schaefer is running for reelection as the representative in Texas House District 6.

“I’m very honored to serve the people of Smith County and East Texas down in the Texas House, I feel like we have accomplished some good things but there’s more work to be done,” Schaefer said.

He faces a challenge to his reelection from another Republican. Charles Turner hopes to unseat Schaefer running on a platform of giving Texans a vote on the state reclaiming its status as an independent nation. This comes after he says a resolution passed by the Smith County Republican Party in 2020 on the matter.

“If the constituents in District 6 tell me that they have an issue that they want taken down there I’m going to listen to them, because I didn’t feel like we got listened to,” Turner said.

Turner said a bill had been introduced to the legislature regarding the matter, but he said he felt Schaefer had no interest in it.

“There was a bill introduced by Mr. Kyle Biedermann out of Fredericksburg, Texas that would have given Texans a vote on independence,” Turner said. “He made it very clear that he was not interested in supporting that.”

Schaefer says for anyone trying to decide whether to vote for him to look at his record in Austin.

“Well I have a record of getting things done down in Austin and I do love America, I do think that with all its flaws and the serious challenges we have with Washington and I acknowledge there are very serious challenges,” Schaefer said. “I believe the answer to those problems is for Texas to lead, for Texas to stay strong, for us to focus on these local issues.”

To watch our full interview with Rep. Matt Schaefer, click here. To watch our full interview with candidate Charles Turner, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75...
Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway
Dalton Cubine (Source: Gun Barrel City Police Department Facebook page)
Gun Barrel City police arrest man who allegedly shot at house, broke into homes
Injured worker stuck on lift at Van High football stadium
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Mayor opens annual essay competition for Longview students
WebXtra: Mayor opens annual essay competition for Longview students
A TV that caught fire is believed to be the origin point for a house fire in Longview on Monday.
TV appears to be cause of Longview house fire
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May
TV appears to be cause of Longview house fire