Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Odessa officer fatally shoots gunman at business

Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer...
Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer at a local business.((Foto de archivo de Telemundo 20)(KTLE))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer at a local business.

A police statement on Friday says 45-year-old John Michael Humphries died in the shooting Thursday. The statement says officers were responding to reports of a gunman at the business when they encountered Humphries.

Police say Humphries fired a shot inside the business, then shot at an officer approaching the business who returned fire, killing Humphries.

The name of the officer, who is now on paid leave, was not released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Woman dies at hospital after being struck by vehicle on N. Broadway Ave.
Dalton Cubine (Source: Gun Barrel City Police Department Facebook page)
Gun Barrel City police arrest man who allegedly shot at house, broke into homes
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Tyler police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Sheriff David McKnight died overnight Friday.
Former Marion County sheriff dies after recent illness

Latest News

The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to...
Family says fatal Houston police shooting was preventable
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Sugar, butter, and flour are three ingredients for a baker’s success.
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Pretty much all of us have been to a rodeo. But have you ever given much thought about what the...
It’s going to take right kind of dirt for Henderson County Fair Complex’s upcoming events