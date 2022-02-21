Nacogdoches entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest

ROBSTOWN, Texas (KTRE) - A boy from Nacogdoches County won top honors and a $2500 prize for his video submission in the Texas Farm Credit Youth Ag Video Showcase.

Texas Farm Credit recently announced the winners and the recipients of the $20,000 cash pot prize which included winners from Smith and Van Zandt County.

The showcase encouraged local youth to submit a 2-3 minute video spotlighting their agricultural project or passion. The entries were judged by an employee selection committee using the contest scorecard located on the showcase webpage. The scorecard gave points for overall presentation, creativity, design, content, and organization, according to Texas Farm Credit.

The donations listed will be made to the 4H club or FFA chapter of the winner’s choice. The Youth Ag Video Showcase is part of Texas Farm Credit’s Passion Forward program which has a goal of giving backing 2% of their annual net income to local communities each year.

Junior Division Winners (click the name to see their video)

Grand Champion - Bridger Ethridge , Nacogdoches County - $2,500 prize + $1,250 donation to Nacogdoches County 4-H

Senior Division Winners (click the name to see their video)

Texas Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative for farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and agribusiness. The lending co-op serves 100 Texas counties and is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of rural lending co-ops established in 1916.

