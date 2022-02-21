Monday’s Weather: Grab the umbrella today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cloudy start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect some drizzle off and on through the morning hours and maybe a few light showers this afternoon. The chance for thunderstorms looks slim and the heaviest look to stay north of us today. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible overnight and the chance for a few showers an thunderstorms continues tomorrow. It will still be warm and breezy tomorrow before a cold front arrives tomorrow late afternoon. The rain could become a rain/sleet mix for some places by midweek. Any accumulations look minimal, so no major travel problems are expected. The rain could increase some on Thursday with a second cold front moving into East Texas. This will keep us chilly through the weekend.

