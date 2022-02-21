Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overcast today with scattered showers and drizzle. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s, with evening temps in the 60s and 70s. By tomorrow morning, we’ll be in the mid 60s, with scattered showers continuing. There is a low possibility for some strong to severe showers and storms to our northwest tonight into the morning, with areas north of I-20 in East Texas included in a Storm Prediction Center Marginal (Level 1) Risk for tonight/tomorrow morning. For the next two days, highs will be well above normal, continued upper 70s for Tuesday, but then our next cold front moves through.

Wednesday into the weekend we’ll only see highs in the 40s and 50s, with several mornings at/near/below freezing. At least one hard freeze is expected in the next week. Through this same period we’ll hold onto rain chances each day, but this is a good thing... it’s all about perspective. We need this rain to help alleviate ongoing drought conditions, an up to three fourths of an inch of rain will be possible over the next week. A brief note about winter precipitation, it is possible our northern and western counties could see a winter mix on Wednesday and Thursday. Impacts look minimal and at this time, we don’t expect widespread winter weather in East Texas. Here’s to hoping this is our last cold blast of the season and that warmer days will be here soon. Have a great Monday.

