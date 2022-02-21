Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Gray News staff and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WAVE/Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test, and Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

Mandaloun was declared the race winner.

The Prontico colt Medina Spirit won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

In June, Baffert was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs for two years.

Baffert contended Medina Spirit was given betamethasone as an ointment for a skin rash after his veterinarian recommended it; the use of the drug as an ointment, according to his lawyers, does not violate the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules. Betamethasone as an injection is against KHRC regulations.

In December, the horse suffered a heart attack and “died immediately” on the main track at Santa Anita Park in California after a workout.

